Half Year 2022 Patrizia SE Earnings Call Transcript

Welcome, everyone, to our First Half '22 Analyst and Investor Call. This is Martin Praum, Head of Investor Relations and Group Reporting speaking. I'm happy to have our CFO, Christoph Glaser, with us today to present to you an update on our operating business on the market environment and on our financials. Durxing today's call, we will refer to the first half '22 results presentation, which you can find on our website in the section shareholders under most recent publications.



The presentation includes the first half 2022 figures and details about our guidance for '22, which we confirmed with results. In case of questions, the CR team is more than happy to help as usual.