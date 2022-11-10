Nine Months 2022 Patrizia AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Timo, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining PATRIZIA SE 9 months 2022 Interim Statement Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Martin Praum. Please go ahead.



Martin Praum - PATRIZIA SE - Senior MD of IR and Head of IR & Group Reporting



Welcome, everyone, to our 9-month 2022 Analyst and Investor Call. This is Martin Praum, Head of Investor Relations and Group Reporting speaking. I'm happy to have our CEO, Christoph Glaser, with us today to present to you an overview of the business development and financial results for 9 months 2022 as well as further details on the adjusted guidance for fiscal year 2022, followed by the Q&A session.



During today's call, we will refer to the 9 months 2022 results presentation, which you can find on our website in the section shareholders on the most recent publications. The presentation includes the 9-month figures, details about our adjusted guidance. And in case of questions, you know that our