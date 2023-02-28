Full Year 2022 Patrizia SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Martin Praum - PATRIZIA SE - Senior MD of IR and Head of IR & Group Reporting



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our preliminary '22 Analyst and Investor Call. This is Martin Praum speaking, Head of Investor Relations and Group Reporting. I'm happy to have our CFO, Christoph Glaser, with us today. He will present to you an overview of the business development and our preliminary financial results for the business year '22 as well as further details on the guidance for the Fiscal Year '23, followed by the usual Q&A session.



During today's call, we will refer to the preliminary results presentation, which you can find on our website in the section Shareholders under Most Recent Publications. The presentation includes the preliminary financial results figures