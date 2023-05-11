May 11, 2023 / NTS GMT

Christoph Glaser

PATRIZIA SE - CFO, Executive Director & Member of Management Board



Christoph Glaser - PATRIZIA SE - CFO, Executive Director & Member of Management Board



Good morning, and welcome to PATRIZIA. We published our financial results for the first 3 months of 2023 today, and I would like to share with you some of my personal takeaways.



It is probably not a surprise for you, the market environment for investing in real estate and infrastructure remain challenging for our clients and for us in the first quarter. The interest rate environment and the second drop in transactions globally continued to weigh on investor sentiment.



Looking at our financial results. This had an impact on 2 of 3 revenue streams: transaction fees and performance fees. Both showed real declines, with a substantial decline in transaction fees, although on already low absolute levels. However, the largest and most important