Q1 2023 Patrizia SE Earnings Call Transcript

Welcome, everyone, to our first quarter '23 analyst and investor call. This is Martin Praum, Head of Investor Relations and Group Reporting speaking. I'm happy to have our CEO designate, Asoka Wohrmann and our CFO, Christoph Glaser, with us in the room today. Asoka was appointed only a few days ago, and I'm especially thankful he committed right away to attend today's call to briefly introduce himself to our analysts and investors.



Christoph will afterwards provide an overview of the business development and our preliminary financial results for the third month as well as further details on the guidance for '23 followed by a Q&A session. Given Asoka only joined us beginning of the month, I ask you for