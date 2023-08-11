Half Year 2023 Patrizia SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Martin Praum - PATRIZIA SE - Senior MD of IR and Head of IR & Group Reporting



Hi, and welcome, everyone, to our analyst and investor call for the first half of the year 2023. This is Martin Praum, Head of Investor Relations and Group Reporting speaking. I'm happy to have our CFO, Christoph Glaser, with us today to present to you an overview of our operating business, the market environment and financials for the first half as well as further details on the adjusted guidance for the fiscal year, followed by the usual Q&A session.



During today's call, we will refer to the first half 2023 results presentation, which you can find on our website in the section Shareholders under Most Recent Publications. The presentation includes the first half financial figures and details