Corporate Participants

* Christoph Glaser

PATRIZIA SE - CFO, Executive Director & Member of Management Board



Good morning, and welcome to PATRIZIA. We published our financial results for the first 9 months of 2023 today, and I would like to share with you 5 key messages.



First, the market environment remains challenging, but our platform and assets under management show good resilience as we continue to find attractive investments for our clients in the market.



Second, we had a strong third quarter, driven by operating achievements and other income, both of which helped EBITDA after 9 months to already reach the lower end of our full year EBITDA guidance range of EUR 50 million.



Third, we do not expect the fourth quarter to act as a trigger for higher business activity, which explains why we stick to our guidance range of between EUR 50