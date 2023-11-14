Nine Months 2023 Patrizia SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Martin Praum - PATRIZIA SE - Senior MD of IR and Head of IR & Group Reporting



Welcome everyone to our analyst and investor call for the first 9 months of '23. This is Martin Praum, Head of Investor Relations and Group Reporting. I'm happy to have our CEO, Asoka Woehrmann; and our CFO, Christoph Glaser, with me in the room today to present you an overview of the operating business, the market environment and the financials for the first 9 months of the year '23, as well as further details on the guidance for the fiscal year, followed by the new year Q&A session.



During today's call, we will refer to the first 9 months results presentation, which you can find on our website in the IR section on the most recent publication. The presentation includes the first 9 months figures and details about our guidance for the