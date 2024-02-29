Q4 2023 Seadrill Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Eric, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Seadrill fourth-quarter 2023 earnings release call. (Operator instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Lydia Mabry, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Lydia Mabry - Seadrill Ltd - Director, IR



Thank you, operator. Welcome to Seadrill's fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings call. With me for the call today are Simon Johnson, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Grant Creed, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Samir Ali, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Marcel Wieggers, Senior Vice President of Operations.



Today's call may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially. No one should assume these forward-looking statements remain valid later in the quarter or year, and we assume no obligation to update them. Our latest Forms 20-F and 6-K filed with the US