May 09, 2022 / 10:40AM GMT

Phil Hoskins - Evolution Energy Minerals Limited - Managing Director



My name is Phil Hoskins, Managing Director of Evolution Energy Minerals. We're a graphite company in Tanzania with a development-ready asset and a real focus on sustainability.



So we do have a development-ready graphite asset in Tanzania. It's going to DFS mining license and environmental approvals. What sets our graphite apart is the flake size and other graphite projects in Tanzania as well. But 58% coarses and 80 mesh is a driver of high revenues and high margins.



Economics in the DFS are excellent. We're updating that DFS this next quarter. You'll be familiar with the graphite market opportunity, and I'll touch on a few points there.



This morning, we've just announced a material offtake agreement, binding offtake agreement with the world leader in producing expandable graphite and graphite foil which is really exciting. We've got a differentiated and sustainable downstream anode strategy, which I'll talk about. We have a goal of becoming the world's first net zero carbon graphite mine. And I'll be