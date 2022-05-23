May 23, 2022 / 11:10AM GMT
Phil Hoskins - Evolution Energy Minerals Limited - Managing Director
Hi, everyone. Here to talk to you about Evolution Energy Minerals who has bought the development-ready Chilalo graphite project six months ago. It is a development-ready project in Tanzania. It's got a DFS mining license, environmental approvals. And what sets our graphite apart as the flake size, 58% coarse and 80 mesh. Flake size basically drives higher prices. So no matter what price deck you assume, we'll always be one of the highest margin developers or producers.
Excellent economics, which we'll touch on. The graphite market is going through a once-in-a-generation demand opportunity. I've spent almost 250 days in China, meeting the different end users, understanding the applications, and can give you some insight into that today.
I promise I don't have COVID; I did test this morning.
We've recently just signed our first offtake agreement, cornerstone offtake agreement with a group that I've been dealing with since 2015. So very excited about that. I'll talk about our sustainable anode strategy, which is
Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd at 121 Mining Investment London Conference Transcript
May 23, 2022 / 11:10AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...