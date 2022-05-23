May 23, 2022 / 11:10AM GMT

Phil Hoskins - Evolution Energy Minerals Limited - Managing Director



Hi, everyone. Here to talk to you about Evolution Energy Minerals who has bought the development-ready Chilalo graphite project six months ago. It is a development-ready project in Tanzania. It's got a DFS mining license, environmental approvals. And what sets our graphite apart as the flake size, 58% coarse and 80 mesh. Flake size basically drives higher prices. So no matter what price deck you assume, we'll always be one of the highest margin developers or producers.



Excellent economics, which we'll touch on. The graphite market is going through a once-in-a-generation demand opportunity. I've spent almost 250 days in China, meeting the different end users, understanding the applications, and can give you some insight into that today.



I promise I don't have COVID; I did test this morning.



We've recently just signed our first offtake agreement, cornerstone offtake agreement with a group that I've been dealing with since 2015. So very excited about that. I'll talk about our sustainable anode strategy, which is