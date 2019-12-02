Dec 02, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

David B. Kagan - Globalstar, Inc. - CEO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our recently announced refinancing. Following my prepared remarks, Rebecca Clary will provide a more detailed discussion of the refi; and Jay Monroe and Tim Taylor will join us for Q&A.



Please note that today's call contains forward-looking statements intended to fall within the safe harbor provided under the securities laws. Factors that could cause the results to differ materially are described in the Forward-Looking Statements section of Globalstar's SEC filings and in last week's press release.



Last week, we announced the successful completion of a refinancing and amendment of our French bank credit facility concurrent with the raising of $199 million