Q4 2019 Globalstar Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Globalstar, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Adrianne, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference call is being recorded.



I'll now turn the call over to David Kagan, CEO. David, you may begin.



David B. Kagan - Globalstar, Inc. - CEO



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our fourth quarter earnings. Following my prepared remarks, Rebecca Clary will provide a more detailed discussion of the results; John Dooley and Tim Taylor will join us for Q&A.



Please note that today's call contains forward-looking statements intended to fall within the safe harbor provided under the securities laws. Factors that could cause the results to differ materially are described in the forward-looking statements section of Globalstar's SEC filings and in today's press release.



Today, we announced our quarterly earnings, and we're excited to report that our full Commercial IoT continues driving success. In 2019