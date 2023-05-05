Q1 2023 Globalstar Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Globalstar First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jay Monroe.



James Monroe - Globalstar, Inc. - Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining Globalstar's First Quarter 2023 Investor Call, which will consist of a very brief opening update, and then we will move directly to Q&A. Please note that today's call contains forward-looking statements intended to fall within the safe harbor provided under the securities laws. Factors could cause the results to differ materially are described in the forward-looking statements and Risk Factors section of Globalstar's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the financial year ended 2022, its 10-Q filed for the first quarter of 2023 and this week's earnings release.



As outlined in the release, Globalstar had record growth and revenue this quarter, led by an 80%