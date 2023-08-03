Q2 2023 Globalstar Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Globalstar Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I will now turn the call over to Jay Monroe.



James Monroe - Globalstar, Inc. - Executive Chairman



Thanks, everybody, for joining today's Globalstar's Second Quarter 2023 Investor Call.



In keeping with recent practice, I will make very brief opening remarks, and then we'll move straight to Q&A.



But first, please note that today's call contains forward-looking statements intended to fall within the safe harbor provided under the securities laws. Factors that could cause the results to differ materially are described in the forward-looking statements and Risk Factors section of Globalstar's SEC filings including its annual report on Form 10-K and for the financial year ending 2022 as well as this morning's earnings release.



As outlined in the release, Globalstar continued to see robust growth and a significant improvement in profitability, resulting in a 50% increase in revenue over the prior year's quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was up 86% over the