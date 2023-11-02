Q3 2023 Globalstar Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Paul E. Jacobs - Globalstar, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone, to my first quarterly call as CEO of Globalstar. I'm joined today by Rebecca Clary, our CFO, and Tim Taylor, our VP of Finance, Business Operations and Strategy; and Kyle Pickens, our VP of Strategy.



But first, please note that today's call contains forward-looking statements intended to fall within the safe harbor provided under the securities laws. Factors that could cause the results to differ materially are described in the forward-looking statements and Risk Factors section of Globalstar's SEC filings, including its annual report on