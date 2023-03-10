Mar 10, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Dariusz Chorylo -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I have the pleasure to welcome you at the presentation of PKOBP's results from 2022. My name is Dariusz Chorylo, and I'm responsible for Investor Relations. The presentations will be done by our President, Mr. Pawel Gruza, Marcin Eckert, and Mr. Piotr Mazur. Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, we will be presenting our financial results, the financial results for last year. 2022 was marked by very significant events, sometimes very tragic event. I would like to remind you that it was the continuation in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic and also what happened is the aggression of Russia in Ukraine. We also had to deal with all the geopolitical and economic consequences of these tragic events.



So those factors have had a great impact on the functioning of the financial system in Europe, in the world, but also in Poland.



We've managed to tackle these challenges, thanks to our great effort, experience and our position. Thanks to that, we've managed to keep our -- maintain our position as PKOBP as a universal bank in Poland. The proof of