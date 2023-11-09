Nov 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Dariusz Chorylo -
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Let me welcome you at the follow-up call after presentation of Q3 '23 results of PKO BP, we have a strong team with 2 board members, our CFO, Marcin Eckert; and Piotr Mazur, our Chief Risk Officer; (inaudible), Head of Finance Division; Piotr Bujak, Chief Macroeconomist and our IR team, (inaudible). My name is Dariusz Chorylo, I'm head of IR.
Questions and Answers:Dariusz Chorylo -
As usual, we propose to go straight to the Q&A session as the presentation was delivered in the morning, I believe you had an opportunity to get familiar with it. So please, we are ready for the questions.
I see Michal Konarski has the first one. Michal, we are ready for your question.
Michal Konarski - Biuro maklerskie mBanku SA, Research Division - Analyst
Yes. Michal Konarski from mBank. And first of all, congratulations on really exceptionally good results. And actually, I was wondering if you could give us some update maybe on net interest margin sensitivity, how it presents