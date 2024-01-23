Q4 2023 Paccar Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to PACCAR's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Today's call is being recorded and if anyone has an objection, they should disconnect at this time.



I would now like to introduce Mr. Ken Hastings, PACCAR's Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Hastings, please go ahead.



Ken Hastings - PACCAR Inc - Senior Director of IR



Good morning. We would like to welcome those listening by phone and those on the webcast. My name is Ken Hastings, PACCAR's Director of Investor Relations. And joining me this morning are Preston Feight, Chief Executive Officer; Harrie Schippers, President and Chief Financial Officer; and Brice Poplawski, Vice President and Controller.



As with prior conference calls, we ask that any members of the media on the line participate in a listen-only mode. Certain information presented today will be forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including general economic and competitive conditions that may affect expected results. For additional information, please see our