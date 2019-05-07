May 07, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Phibro Third Quarter Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Richard Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.
Richard G. Johnson - Phibro Animal Health Corporation - CFO
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Phibro Animal Health earnings call for our third quarter ending in March 2019. On the call today are Jack Bendheim, our Chief Executive Officer; and myself, Richard Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. We'll provide an overview of our quarterly results, and then we'll open the line for your questions.
Before we begin, let me remind you of -- that the earnings press release and financial tables can be found on the Investors section of our website at pahc.com. We're also providing a simultaneous webcast of this morning's call, which can be accessed on the website as well. Today's presentation slides and a replay and transcript of the call will also be available on the website later today.
Our
Q3 2019 Phibro Animal Health Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 07, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...