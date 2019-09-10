Sep 10, 2019 / 08:05PM GMT
David Reed Risinger - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD in Equity Research and United States Pharmaceuticals Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining the session with Phibro. I just need to refer you to disclaimers at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And it's very much my pleasure to welcome the leadership team of the company here today.
So Jack Bendheim is immediately to my left. He is the company's Chairman and CEO, and he has been with the company, I guess, since 1988. So a very long time in the industry and has built the company and continues to grow the company globally over many years. Dick Johnson is the company's CFO. He's also been with Phibro long time, since 2002. And Donny Bendheim at the end of the row here is Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and has held a variety of operational and leadership roles since joining the company in 1997. So thanks for being here today, appreciate it.
Phibro Animal Health Corp at Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference Transcript
