Q1 2020 Phibro Animal Health Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Richard G. Johnson - Phibro Animal Health Corporation - CFO



Well, thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Phibro Animal Health earnings call for our first quarter ended September 2019. On the call today are: Jack Bendheim, our Chief Executive Officer; and myself, Richard Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. We'll provide an overview of our quarterly results and then we'll open the lines for your questions.



So before we begin, let me remind you as usual that the earnings press release and financial tables can be found on the Investors section of our website at pahc.com. We're also providing a simultaneous webcast of this morning's call, which can be accessed on the website as well. Today's presentation slides and a replay and transcript of the call will