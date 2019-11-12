Nov 12, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Erin Elizabeth Wilson Wright - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Okay. Good afternoon, everybody. My name is Erin Wright. I cover life sciences tools, diagnostics at Credit Suisse.



We're happy to have Phibro Animal Health with us today. With them, we have CFO, Richard Johnson. Just as a reminder, Phibro is the leading manufacturer of livestock therapeutics across the animal health space, where we cover a bunch of different companies.



I guess I wanted to kick off -- and this is a fireside chat, so feel free to reach out or raise your hand if you do have a question or e-mail me if you would also like to submit a question for me to ask. I'm happy to do so.



I'll start off and kick it off kind of the most recent quarter. Can you give us an overview of the more recent trends you're seeing, an update on ASF and global dynamics across your different livestock segments?



Richard G. Johnson - Phibro Animal Health Corporation - CFO



Our most recent September quarter --