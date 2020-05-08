Q3 2020 Phibro Animal Health Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Phibro Animal Health Corporation Q3 2020 Earnings Conference. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Mr. Richard Johnson. Sir, please go ahead.



Richard G. Johnson - Phibro Animal Health Corporation - CFO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our earnings call for our third quarter ended March 31, 2020. On the call today are Jack Bendheim, our Chief Executive Officer; and myself, Richard Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. We'll provide an overview of our quarterly results, and then we'll open the line for your questions.



Before we begin, a few housekeeping items. Let me remind you that the earnings press release and financial tables can be found on the Investors section of our website at pahc.com. We're also providing a simultaneous webcast of this morning's call, which can be accessed on the webcast as well. Today's presentation slides and a replay