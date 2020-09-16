Sep 16, 2020 / 02:15PM GMT

David Reed Risinger - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD in Equity Research and United States Pharmaceuticals Analyst



Great. So good morning, everyone. This is Dave Risinger from Morgan Stanley. I cover both major and specialty pharmaceuticals, and it's my pleasure to host Phibro for our discussion. I do need to start with a disclaimer, and that is, please note that this webcast is for Morgan Stanley's clients and appropriate Morgan Stanley employees only. It's not for members of the press. If you're a member of the press, please disconnect and reach out separately. For important disclosures, please see the website, www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And if you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



So I'm pleased to have Donny Bendheim, who is a company Director and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy, he's held a variety of operational and leadership roles at the company since 1997. And also Dick Johnson, who is the CFO, and he's been with