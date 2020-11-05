Q1 2021 Phibro Animal Health Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Phibro Animal Health Corporation Q1 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Richard Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Richard G. Johnson - Phibro Animal Health Corporation - CFO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today, and welcome to the Phibro Animal Health earnings call for our first quarter ended September 30, 2020.



On the call today are Jack Bendheim, our Chief Executive Officer; myself; and Damian Finio, our incoming Chief Financial Officer. We'll provide an overview of our quarterly results and our guidance for our December quarter, and then we'll open the lines for your questions.



Before we begin, let me remind you that the earnings press and financial tables can be found on the Investor section of our website at pahc.com. We're also providing the simultaneous webcast of this morning's call, which also can be