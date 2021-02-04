Feb 04, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Phibro Animal Health Corporation Q2 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Damian Finio, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Damian Finio - Phibro Animal Health Corporation - CFO
Thank you, Mariama. Good morning, and welcome to the Phibro Animal Health earnings call for our second quarter ended December 31, 2020. I am Damian Finio, Chief Financial Officer of Phibro, and I'm joined on today's call by Jack Bendheim, Phibro's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.
We will cover key themes for the quarter, our second quarter financial results, guidance for third quarter ending March 31, 2021, and then open the line to respond to your questions.
Before we begin, let me remind you that the earnings press release and financial tables can be found on the Investors section of our website at pahc.com. We're also providing a simultaneous webcast of this morning's call, which
Q2 2021 Phibro Animal Health Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 04, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...