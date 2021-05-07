Q3 2021 Phibro Animal Health Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, Tabitha. Good morning, and welcome to the Phibro Animal Health earnings call for our third quarter ended March 31, 2021. I am Damian Finio, Chief Financial Officer of Phibro. And I'm joined on today's call by Jack Bendheim, Phibro's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Donny Bendheim, Director and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy. We plan to cover key themes for the quarter, financial performance for the quarter and year-to-date, and guidance for our fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, before opening the lines for your questions.



Before we begin, let me remind you that the earnings press release and financial tables can be found on the Investors section of our website at pahc.com. We