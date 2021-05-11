May 11, 2021 / 08:15PM GMT

Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division - Associate



All right. Thank you for joining us for our next session. My name is Mike Ryskin. I'm on the life science tools and diagnostics team, also covering animal health. Joining me here today from the team is the Senior Analyst, Derik De Bruin. And for health session, we're joined by Phibro Animal Health. With us here, we have Jack Bendheim, Chairman and CEO; and also Danny Bendheim and Damian Finio. Thank you for being with us, gentlemen. Appreciate you taking the time.



I think just to get the ball rolling a little bit, you guys reported earnings just this past Thursday, Friday, the fiscal 3Q for you, very strong results. Maybe just a little bit of a quick background. Sort of can you give us a recap of the main points from the earnings front sort of what you thought was the most notable point.



Damian Finio - Phibro Animal Health Corporation - CFO



Yes. Let me start. So yes, we had a good third quarter. And we also put out our guide for the fourth quarter and what would be our full year