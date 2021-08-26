Q4 2021 Phibro Animal Health Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Damian Finio - Phibro Animal Health Corporation - CFO



Thank you, Rebecca. Good morning, and welcome to the Phibro Animal Health earnings call for our fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2021. My name is Damian Finio, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Phibro Animal Health Corporation. I'm joined on today's call by Jack Bendheim, Phibro's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Daniel Bendheim, Director and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy.



On today's call, we will cover financial performance for the fourth quarter and our full fiscal year 2021 as well as guidance for our fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. At the conclusion of our opening remarks, we will open the line for questions.



I'd like to remind you that we are