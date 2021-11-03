Q1 2022 Phibro Animal Health Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Damian Finio - Phibro Animal Health Corporation - CFO



Thank you, Shantel. Good morning, and welcome to the Phibro Animal Health Earnings Call for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which is the first quarter of our fiscal year 2022. My name is Damian Finio, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of the Phibro Animal Health Corporation. I'm joined on today's call by Jack Bendheim, Phibro's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Daniel Benhaim, Director and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy.



On today's call, we will cover financial performance for our first fiscal quarter as well as revised financial guidance for our fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. At the conclusion of our opening remarks, we will open the lines for questions.



I'd like to remind