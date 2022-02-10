Q2 2022 Phibro Animal Health Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Shantel, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Phibro Animal Health Corporation Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Damian Finio, CFO, you may begin your conference.



Damian Finio - Phibro Animal Health Corporation - CFO



Thank you, Shantel. Good morning, and welcome to the Phibro Animal Health Corporation Earnings Call for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which is the second quarter of our fiscal year 2022. My name is Damian Finio, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Phibro Animal Health Corporation. I'm joined on this call today by Jack Bendheim, Phibro's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Daniel Bendheim, Director and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy.



On today's call, we'll cover financial performance for our second quarter as well as revised financial guidance for our fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. At the conclusion of our opening remarks, we will open the lines for questions.



I'd like to