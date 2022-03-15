Mar 15, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Balaji V. Prasad - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director



Thanks for joining us today. My name is Balaji Prasad. I'm the senior analyst for the specialty pharmaceuticals coverage. Firstly, I should say that I'm absolutely delighted to have this session in person for the first time. The wheel has come at full circle for us today with Barclays being the first one to go virtual 2 years ago, and we are happy to be back in-person today. So thank you all for making it to the session and especially to our corporates.



So to introduce our first session of the day, we have Damian Finio, the CFO of Phibro, a very interesting livestock company, which is on an inflection towards companion animal. The format is going to be around a short presentation, followed by a quick fireside chat. Damian, over to you.



Damian Finio - Phibro Animal Health Corporation - CFO



Good morning, and thank you. I am not only excited to not be on a Zoom call, but I am excited to be one of your lead batters here at the Barclays 2022 Global Healthcare Conference. As he mentioned, I'm