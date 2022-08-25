Q4 2022 Phibro Animal Health Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Phibro Animal Health Corporation Q4 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Damian Finio, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.



Damian Finio - Phibro Animal Health Corporation - CFO



Thank you, Chris, and good morning, and welcome to the Phibro Animal Health Corporation earnings call for our fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2022. My name is Damian Finio, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Phibro. I'm joined on today's call by Jack Bendheim, Phibro's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Donny Bendheim, Director and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy.



On today's call, we will cover financial performance for the fourth quarter and our full fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and provide financial guidance for our fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. At the conclusion of our opening remarks, we will open the lines for questions.



I'd like to remind you that we are providing a