Sep 14, 2022 / 01:10PM GMT
Erin Elizabeth Wilson Wright - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Okay. Good afternoon or good morning, sorry, everyone. My name is Erin Wright. I'm the health care services and distribution analyst at Morgan Stanley. I'm pleased to have Phbro's CFO, Damian Finio, with us today as well as Daniel Bendheim with him as well. And Phibro is one of the leading production animal pharmaceutical companies globally, and we're happy to have you here. So thank you.
Damian Finio - Phibro Animal Health Corporation - CFO
Thanks for having us.
Daniel M. Bendheim - Phibro Animal Health Corporation - Executive VP of Corporate Strategy & Director
Thank you.
Erin Elizabeth Wilson Wright - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
I'll start out with some disclosures. So for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.
Phibro Animal Health Corp at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
Sep 14, 2022 / 01:10PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...