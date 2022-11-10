Q1 2023 Phibro Animal Health Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Damian Finio - Phibro Animal Health Corporation - CFO



Thank you, Regina. Good morning and welcome to the Phibro Animal Health Corporation earnings call for our fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2022. My name is Damian Finio, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Phibro Animal Health Corporation. I'm joined on today's call by Jack Bendheim, Phibro's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Daniel Bendheim, Director and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy.



Today, we will cover financial performance for our first quarter and provide an update on financial guidance for our fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. At the conclusion of our opening remarks, we will open the lines