Q2 2023 Phibro Animal Health Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Jeannie. Good morning, and welcome to the Fibra Animal Health Corporation Earnings Call for our Fiscal year 2023 Second Quarter ended December 31, 2022. My name is Damian Finio, and I am the Chief Financial Officer of Phibro Animal Health Corporation. I'm joined on today's call by Jack Bendheim, Phibro's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Daniel Benham, Director and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy.



Today, we will cover financial performance for our second quarter and share our current thinking on financial guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. At the conclusion of our opening remarks, we will open the lines for questions.