May 09, 2023 / 11:20PM GMT

Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research & Research Analyst



Let's kick things off here. Thank you for joining us. For our next session, we're excited to host Phibro Animal Health Corp. We're joined with Damian Finio, Chief Financial Officer. Damian, thank you.



Damian Finio - Phibro Animal Health Corporation - CFO



Good to see you, Michael. Thanks for having us.



Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research & Research Analyst



Thank you. And yes, skipped that part. I'm Mike Ryskin, and I'm the BofA life science tools and diagnostics and also animal health team. So I think we're just going to do a little bit of a fireside chat, so just a free ranging conversation.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research & Research AnalystI guess to start, you reported your fiscal 3Q results very