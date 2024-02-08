Q2 2024 Phibro Animal Health Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Phibro Animal Health Corporation second-quarter investor conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Dick Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Richard Johnson - Phibro Animal Health Corp(Pre-merger)-Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, Regina, and welcome to the Phibro Animal Health Corporation earnings call for our fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2023. As we said, my name is Dick Johnson; I'm the Interim Chief Financial Officer of Phibro Animal Health. I'm joined today by Jack Bendheim, Phibro's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer; by Donny Bendheim, Director and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy; and also by Glenn David, the incoming Chief Financial Officer.



Today, we'll cover financial performance for our second quarter and provide an update on