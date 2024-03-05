Mar 05, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Patrick D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD, Director of Technology Research & Equity Research Analyst



We have Pegasystems here at the Citizens JMP Technology Conference being held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in San Francisco. Ken and Alan, thank you guys so much for coming. The -- our road map for today is that we will talk, initially, sort of the standard house business. And then Pega has actually a super interesting new product called Blueprint, which we're going to talk about a little bit. And then we'll go into -- if we have any time left, we'll go into more standard things, but I definitely want to give a little bit of time to Blueprint.



Questions and Answers:

- JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD, Director of Technology Research & Equity Research AnalystOkay. So starting at the top, who wants to answer how's business?- Pegasystems Inc. - Founder, CEO & Chairman of the BoardI think, we closed the year very strong. We were really