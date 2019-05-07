Q1 2019 Projektengagemang Sweden AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Projektengagemang Q1 2019. Today, I am pleased to present Per Hedebäck, CEO; and Peter Sandberg, CFO.



Per HedebÃ¤ck - Projektengagemang Sweden AB(publ)-President&CEO



Okay. Thank you, and thanks, everyone, for attending this presentation of our Q1 report 2019.



We will start with a short introduction, so let's move on to Slide 2, the company overview. We are a company that were founded in 2006 and listed on NASDAQ Stockholm in June 2018. We're a multidisciplinary technical and architecture consultancy company. Our primary market is Sweden. We also have a small office in Norway, and we also have about 60 engineers in India.



Let's move on to Slide 3. If you look into our operations, we have 4 business areas: Architecture & Management; Civil Engineering & Infrastructure; Industry & Energy; and Systems. So in these -- or with these business areas, we have a