Q1 2021 Projektengagemang Sweden AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Helena Hed - Projektengagemang Sweden AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this interim report for Projektengagemang. My name is Helena Hed. I'm the President and CEO of the company. Together with me today, I have my colleague and CFO, Peter Sandberg, and we will take you through the first quarter of 2021.



But first, I would like to start with my journey at Projektengagemang. It started last summer when I was recruited to the company as new CEO and President. I entered my position on December 1, and what I've seen during these 5 months, what I've seen is a company with very high-qualified employees. I see that we have clients that are satisfied with our business and what we are doing and helping with them -- them with. And I also see, I say, great potential going forward.



So if we would go to the next slide, please. If I start to talk about some of the business headlines during the first quarter, I will start to say that we're still in the middle of the pandemic and even though the pandemic we stabilized the results,