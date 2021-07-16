Q2 2021 Projektengagemang Sweden AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Helena Hed - Projektengagemang Sweden AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and a very warm welcome to this presentation of the second quarter and the interim report of Projektengagemang. My name is Helena Hed. I'm the CEO. And together with me today, I have our CFO, Peter Sandberg.



And today, I'm very happy and I'm proud because we're going to talk about our way forward. We're going to talk about Projektengagemang and our position on the market 2025. We're also going to talk about the new financial targets which we set and we announced this morning.



Although, first, we're going to talk about the agenda for today. I'm going to start with the financial summary for the quarter and the half year. We're going to talk about the development in our 3 segments. And then we're going to talk about PE 2025. We will be Sweden's largest, the best consultant firm focusing on buildings. We're also going to talk about our new financial targets. And finally, questions and answers. And I already now want to say to you, please come with questions. We're