FTI Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) experienced an insider sell on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of the company. This transaction follows a pattern observed over the past year where Claudio Costamagna has sold a total of 7,059 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. FTI Consulting Inc is a global business advisory firm that provides multidisciplinary solutions to complex challenges and opportunities. The company operates through segments that include Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Strategic Communications, and Technology. It serves clients across a wide range of industries, offering services such as investigations, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory issues, reputation management, and restructuring. The insider transaction history for FTI Consulting Inc shows a trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year. There has been only 1 insider buy compared to 19 insider sells during this period. On the valuation front, FTI Consulting Inc's shares were trading at $209.13 on the day of the insider's recent sell, resulting in a market cap of $7.371 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.91, which is above both the industry median of 17.79 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.02, indicating that FTI Consulting Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $205.52. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sell by Director Claudio Costamagna may be of interest as it contributes to the overall insider selling trend at FTI Consulting Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.