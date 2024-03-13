Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, recently witnessed a transaction from a key insider. Jason Cardew, the Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Lear Corp, sold 2,750 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. This transaction has been one of several insider sales over the past year, with Jason Cardew having sold a total of 5,500 shares and not having purchased any shares during this period. The insider transaction history for Lear Corp indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There has been only 1 insider buy, contrasted with 10 insider sells in the same timeframe. On the valuation front, Lear Corp shares were trading at $140.81 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $7.980 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.45, which is below the industry median of 16.59, and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $140.81 and the GuruFocus Value of $168.90, Lear Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.