Q2 2020 Strongpoint ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2020 / 06:15AM GMT

Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO



Good morning and welcome to this fantastic yet rainy day here at Slynga in -- just outside Oslo -- StrongPoint's main office here in Oslo. I wanted to take you through the Q2 results for this year. Following that, Hilde will -- our CFO, will take you through some of the more detailed financial developments.



I will start today's session by taking a short recap of what StrongPoint is and what we are doing before dwelling into the financial results for Q2. And for those of you that have been following StrongPoint, this will be, hopefully, old news, but not least continue to be important.



So point number one, we believe still that the macroeconomics are very much in favor of StrongPoint. With COVID-19, of course, we've seen an accelerated development of e-commerce. And this e-commerce creates what we have coined the double opportunity for StrongPoint. On one hand, the e-commerce growth is creating margin pressure on stores, and with COVID-19, it's not only about upholding margins, but also creating a safe shopping environment. And on the other hand, it