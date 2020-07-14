Jul 14, 2020 / 06:15AM GMT
Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO
Good morning and welcome to this fantastic yet rainy day here at Slynga in -- just outside Oslo -- StrongPoint's main office here in Oslo. I wanted to take you through the Q2 results for this year. Following that, Hilde will -- our CFO, will take you through some of the more detailed financial developments.
I will start today's session by taking a short recap of what StrongPoint is and what we are doing before dwelling into the financial results for Q2. And for those of you that have been following StrongPoint, this will be, hopefully, old news, but not least continue to be important.
So point number one, we believe still that the macroeconomics are very much in favor of StrongPoint. With COVID-19, of course, we've seen an accelerated development of e-commerce. And this e-commerce creates what we have coined the double opportunity for StrongPoint. On one hand, the e-commerce growth is creating margin pressure on stores, and with COVID-19, it's not only about upholding margins, but also creating a safe shopping environment. And on the other hand, it
Q2 2020 Strongpoint ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 14, 2020 / 06:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...