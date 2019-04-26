Apr 26, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Gareth Mark Ackerman - Pick n Pay Stores Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our results announcement for the year ending 2019. It's great to see such a big turnout here this morning. And we have a large number of people apparently online as well. So welcome to those people, and thank you all for joining us, we really do appreciate it. It's early in