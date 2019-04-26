Apr 26, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 26, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Aboubakar Jakoet
Pick n Pay Stores Limited - CFO & Executive Director
* Gareth Mark Ackerman
Pick n Pay Stores Limited - Non-Executive Chairman
* Richard William Peter Brasher
Pick n Pay Stores Limited - CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Jeanine J. Womersley
HSBC, Research Division - Analyst, South African Retail
* Jiten Bechoo
Avior Capital Markets (Pty) Ltd. - Equities Research Analyst
=====================
Gareth Mark Ackerman - Pick n Pay Stores Limited - Non-Executive Chairman
Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our results announcement for the year ending 2019. It's great to see such a big turnout here this morning. And we have a large number of people apparently online as well. So welcome to those people, and thank you all for joining us, we really do appreciate it. It's early in
Full Year 2019 Pick N Pay Stores Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 26, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...