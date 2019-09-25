Sep 25, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Richard William Peter Brasher - Pick n Pay Stores Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and wherever you're watching this from. We have a very exciting topic to take you through today. We plan to spend the next 0.5 to 0.75 hour updating you on our adoption and implementation of IFRS 16.



Today, I've got Lerena Olivier, who's our new Finance Director, helping with the presentation, which is reassuring. Bakar Jakoet, our old Finance Director, sends his apologies. He would have hoped to have been up to take you through IFRS 16, but unfortunately, he was timed out.



The -- I believe we've got some investors on the line, we've got analysts on the line, I think we've got a few journalists on the line. And I also would to welcome my competition as they're keenly watching the parts that I'm about to send across the green.



We're lucky enough to be one of the first people out of the block on IFRS 16. This is an accounting session, not a business session, which is why I'm being particularly careful with my words. But what we've chosen to do at Pick