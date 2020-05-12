May 12, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Gareth Mark Ackerman

Pick n Pay Stores Limited - Non-Executive Chairman

* Lerena Olivier

Pick n Pay Stores Limited - CFO & Executive Director

* Richard William Peter Brasher

Pick n Pay Stores Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Gareth Mark Ackerman - Pick n Pay Stores Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning. Welcome to the Pick n Pay Annual Results Announcement. We're speaking to you from our auditorium in Cape Town, where we have an empty auditorium, and we're really delighted that all of you could join us this morning.



These are extraordinary circumstances to be presenting our results. I'm sorry that you're not with us. But you'll understand why we are presenting them this way. We're also apologizing that our results are being published slightly later than usual. This was due to having to additional JSE requirements in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. We don't