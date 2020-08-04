Pick N Pay Stores Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Gareth Mark Ackerman - Pick n Pay Stores Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Okay. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Pick n Pay AGM. This is our 52nd Annual General Meeting of the members. And this AGM is going to be conducted exclusively in the virtual environment via the Lumi electronic communication system. Thank you very much for joining us.



And I just want to run through very briefly the agenda for this morning. I'm going to start off with a welcoming address. We're then going to go through all the resolutions. And I just suggest if you have questions on the resolutions, you actually can start entering them now, but we'll deal with all the questions on all the resolutions first. And then we're going to go through them one by one. We're not going to stop for additional questions, and we will ask you to vote on them.



Once we finish all the resolutions, Richard Brasher, our CEO, is going to give an overview of the business. Then at the end, after Richard's concluded, Suzanne Ackerman-Berman will give an update on our Feed the Nation project and our foundation and the work that we've